CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Saint Francis University has been recognized for its commitment to helping students learn, grow, and succeed by Colleges of Distinction, a unique guide for college-bound students.

Based on SFU’s demonstrated excellence in four areas of distinction: “engaged students, great teaching, vibrant community, and successful outcomes,” the university was honored as both a “Catholic College of Distinction” and a “College of Distinction” for the 2022-2023 school year.

Saint Francis University is especially proud to be considered a “Catholic College of Distinction,” reflecting the focus on integrating its Catholic-Franciscan mission into the framework of the institution guided by the university’s Goals of Franciscan Higher Education.

Business, Education, Engineering, and Nursing programs of distinction

The University was further recognized by this resource for excellent programming in four fields of academic study: Business, Education, Engineering, and Nursing. These programs received “Field of Study” badges to recognize their innovative leadership in higher education. Those who have received this honor have proved themselves after a comprehensive vetting for such qualities as accreditation, breadth of program, and track record for success.

Career Development College of Distinction

Additionally, the University was recognized for exceptional “Career Development.” Career Services at Saint Francis excels at meeting students’ career needs through individual sessions, workshops, job fairs, and networking events. The University also outpaces other institutions by placing students in internships and connecting them with alumni mentors who can further engage them in their career development process.

About Colleges of Distinction

Since 2000, Colleges of Distinction has been a trusted resource for more than 40,000 guidance counselors across the United States, thousands of parents and students, and hundreds of colleges and universities. The organization’s mission is simple: to help parents and students find not just the “best college,” but the right college.