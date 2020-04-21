St. Francis medical students get surprised by Impractical Jokers’ Joe Gatto

LORETTO, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Students from Dr. Heather Vitko’s NURS 404 class at St. Francis University got an impractical joker in their Zoom class on Monday, April 20.

Dr. Vitko saw that Impractical Jokers’ star Joe Gatto posted on social media that he wanted to make surprise visits to virtual classrooms “during these weird times just to add a little fun.”

It was open for high school teachers, but Dr. Vitko decided to take a chance. She submitted for her college class, writing that she is educating nurses who will soon be joining the front lines in the fight against this global pandemic that started this mess in the first place.

It didn’t seem to take long to catch Joe’s attention and Dr. Vitko’s class was soon selected by the Joker.

Joe took roughly 10 minutes out of his day to talk to the class, make some jokes, and to encrouage them for doing what they are doing in this time they’re needed most.