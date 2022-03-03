BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)- Bedford County residents now have a new type of cuisine in the streets of downtown. The Sri Lankan restaurant, Melani’s Cuisine, opened its doors Thursday.

Their restaurant is located inside Founders Crossing on Juliana Street. The store had a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony with dozens of locals and officials from the community.

Melanie and Palitha “Pal” Paranamana turned a lifelong dream into a reality. Through the many compliments they received from colleagues about the authentic food, they thought Bedford was the perfect location to begin.

“Bedford has many choices of food, of course,” Pal said. “And there are so many visitors to Bedford. We thought, why not we try to introduce our authentic Sri-Lankan food.”

Pal said that folks would experience Sri Lankan customs when they stop by. That includes their style of hospitality and the tastes of their spice combos. Pal further noted that all dishes come with extra dashes of Melanie’s love since she cooks most of the food.

The cafe opens Tuesday through Saturday from 11-3 p.m.