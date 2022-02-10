Squirrel Tails for Trout receives $5k donation from Walmart

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Clearfield County non-profit organization received a hefty donation on Thursday. Squirrel Tails for Trout founder Pat Domico got a five thousand dollar check from a Walmart Distribution Center. The funds will go towards re-stocking parts of the West Branch Susquehanna River in Clearfield County with trout, so that community members can enjoy fishing.

This is the fifth year Walmart has donated to the nonprofit organization. In total supplying Domico and his Squirrel Tails for Trout with $25,000 in donations for trout stocking in the past five years. The money from Walmart will be put to quick use, Domico says a kids derby fishing trip is planned for April 17 at the Parker Dam state park. The event is for youth ages 3-13 years old, he said.

“Anybody from three years old to 13 years old may participate. And again like I said, all of these gifts, and all this money go right back into the community,” Domico said.

Walmart Distribution Center’s donations to Domico and Squirrel Tails for Trout are part of a grant program where the company has $50,000 per year to donate to local non-profits, with $5,000 being the maximum amount. The general manager of the Walmart Distribution Center, Brian Rosenberger said, in order to qualify, you must be a non-profit organization to be eligible to receive some of this grant money.

Any local non-profits that may be interested in applying can go to Walmartfoundation.org for more information.