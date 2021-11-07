Squirrel Tails for Trout host annual stocking at the river

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Families and Veterans are getting ready for the winter season by stocking trout on the West Branch of Susquehanna River in Curwensville Sunday afternoon. This is the only place on the West Branch of the Susquehanna that the PA Game Commission allows trout to be stocked.

A lot of people got their hands wet to stock the river with over 200 fish. The group stocked the river with walleye and trout, all of them donated by local farms to the Central PA region.

The founder of Squirrel Tails for Trout, Pat Domico, has been trout stocking for over 50 years. His organization has been in operation for 16 years. For the past six years, he’s been opening the celebration up to the community. He says that he is grateful that the folks took time out of their day to be there.

“There are many things people could do today, but they chose to be here,” Domico said. “Even with pro football on, they chose to be here, and I thank every one of them.”

Commissioner John Sobel, a PA Game and Fish Commission representative, and over 30 veterans came out to participate and support the program.

Domico says he enjoys helping the community by doing these trout stockings. However, he looks to pass the tradition on to the next generation. He believes it’s important for children to get their hands-on experience early in life.

“When those kids get a chance to carry those buckets of big fish out there, that’s the key,” Domico said. “They never forget that. Those kids are our future. One of these days, being as old as I am, they’re going to take over for me.”

Some of the kids at the stocking were first-timers. Haize Little said it was fun and a good way to get out and mingle with friends and family.

“At first, I was like scared, but then it felt really good too,” Little said.

Another first-timer was Alexia Owens. She threw in the river with her dad and brother. She said it was fun, and she enjoyed every moment.

“My dad was helping me and my brother, and I thought it was really fun,” Owens said.

Domico is planning to host another stocking in April. He also reminds folks to purchase their 2022 Pennsylvania Fish and Boating Commission fishing license.