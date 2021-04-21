Square One Community celebrates grand opening of its new furniture store “House to Home”

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – The non-profit organization “Square One Community” celebrated the grand opening of its House to Home furniture store in DuBois on Wednesday.

They offer a lot of commodities for the home… but they’re also looking to do much more for the area. Square One’s goal is to be an active part of their communities, not just helping people feel comfortable in their homes, but maybe even helping them get back on their feet.

Everything in store is donated by the community, and anyone interested in donating can drop off their gently used furniture and home goods during business hours.

“We have this space as part of Square One, so we wanted to utilize [the space] right in downtown DuBois to give people an accessible place to come shop for really good gently used furniture,” said Bevan Bish, the campus pastor at Tri-County Church.

He adds, “we have people that donate furniture. So we partner with people in our community.”

Community caring for community. Each donation could possibly change someone’s life.

“I’ll donate stuff, I’ll buy stuff. I just think it will help everyone,” said Lori Sabatose, who was shopping for home goods for her daughter. “Especially during these trying times, the more we can help the better.”

As the organization continues to grow, its next goal is to bring a “House to Home” store to every community they have a church in. Currently, they have two stores, DuBois and Altoona.

More information on the non profit organization and how to donate is available on the Square One website.