‘Spud Stroll’ coming to Ebensburg on Saturday

EBENSBURG, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In light of Ebensburg’s annual ‘Potatofest’ being canceled because of the coronavirus, the borough decided to host a ‘Spud Stroll’ in its honor.

Many local businesses will be holding sales and special events throughout the day and Community Development Director, Danea Koss, says it’s a great way for the community to support local businesses.

‘Spud Stroll’ kicks off on Saturday at 9 a.m. and a full list of events can be found on the borough’s Facebook page by clicking here.