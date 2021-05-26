Spring Township police search for wanted Clearfield County man

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Spring Township Police Department currently has an arrest warrant for a man from Clearfield County.

TODD VERESHACK

Todd M. Vereshack is wanted for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. According to Spring Township police, Vereshack rented a vehicle from a local rental company and refused to return it. The vehicle is a 2013 white Ford F150 with the company “PUTR” on it. The registration on the vehicle is ZFG9646.

Anyone with information should contact the Spring Township Poice Department at 1-800-479-0050 or by sending them a private message on their Facebook page.