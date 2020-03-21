Spring Mills man facing multiple charges after pistol whipping, punching woman

POTTER TOWNSHIP, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police in Rockview say a Spring Mills man is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault after the man pistol whipped and punched a woman several times, according to a release.

Police say the incident happened around 3 pm on Old Fort Road in Potter Township March 19.

Police say 32 year-old Joseph Klinger pointed a gun at the woman’s head and said “he was going to shoot her and commit a murder today.”

Police then say Klinger pistol whipped the woman and punched her several times. They add Klinger was arrested while trying to escape the scene.

Klinger is facing several charges, including Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, DUI among other charges according to police. He is currently being held at the Centre County Correctional Facility.