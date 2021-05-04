Spring Halupki Harvest take-out dinner in Johnstown this month

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — St. Mark’s Episcopal Church is holding its Stuffed Cabbage take-out dinner in a few weeks.

The dinner will take place Saturday, May 22, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the church, which is located at 335 Locust Street in downtown Johnstown, according to a press release.

The meal cost $9 and consists of one Halupki, two pierogies, a serving of Halushki and two cookies.

It is take-out only, and the ask you call 81-535-6707 to place an order.

All proceeds benefit St. Mark’s Digital Ministries.

For more information, contact the Reverend Nancy Threadgill at 814-535-6797 or by email at revnancy-stmarks@atlanticbbn.net