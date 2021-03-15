Spring chicken BBQ coming up at St. Vincent DePaul Soup Kitchen

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Tickets are on sale now for this year’s Spring Chicken Barbecue at St. Vincent DePaul Soup Kitchen, which is their second biggest fundraiser of the year.

St. Vincent DePaul Soup Kitchen, located at 2201 Union Ave in Altoona, offers a meal that includes 1/2 chicken, Murf’s Famous Potato Salad, applesauce and a bread roll.

Tickets are $8, and they can be purchased at the Soup Kitchen Monday through Friday from 8 to 11 a.m. or at the door March 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.



They ask that everyone wears a mask when picking up dinners.