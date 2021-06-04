Spray Park in Altoona opening this weekend

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — As the weather gets a bit warmer, kids are going to want a way to cool off.

In Altoona that opportunity is coming this weekend, the Juniata Memorial Spray Park opens Saturday at 11 AM and will stay open all summer long, 7 days a week.

The park is a big deal to the community, so they are hoping opening day is a splash!

“I know it’s supposed to be a hot weekend, so we hope everyone in the community comes out to join and play in the water and have some fun,” Central Blair Recreation Commission Program Coordinator Kyle Droz said.

This spray park is a huge draw for little ones.

“Everything is gated in so you don’t have to worry about your kids wandering off or something, we will have staff here that will watch all the kids as well,” Droz said.

The facility used to be Juniata Memorial Pool and after the pool closed, community members weren’t sure about this change.

“A lot of people were pessimistic about the spray park because they wanted the pool but I think now seeing it and seeing what it brought to the community I still say its the best rec facility we have in the city of Altoona,” Central Blair Recreation Commission Executive Director Michael Hofer said.

And now he said the community is embracing the park.

“This is a great place for families to come with their young kids, grade environment for kids birthday parties, after-hour parties, it just really turned into a wonderful community facility,” Hofer said.

Along with running around in the water, the park also offers ping pong tables, a concession stand, and cornhole.

Admission is only 2 dollars.

If you are waiting for a community pool to open up, you won’t have to wait too much longer, Prospect Pool will be opening on June 12th.