BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police in Hollidaysburg are investigating a burglary at the Bellwood Antis Teener Baseball Fields.

The incident reportedly occurred on March 12 on East Pleasant Valley Blvd. when an unknown individual(s) broke into several buildings at the fields and stole numerous sporting items and electronics. A metal door was also damaged at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call PSP Hollidaysburg at (814) 696-6100.