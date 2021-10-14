Sports bike riders charged with leading troopers on chase

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two men on motorcycles were arrested Wednesday in Clearfield County after state police say they were led on a high-speed chase.

Tauvghn McPherson, 22, and Nicholi McPherson, 23, both of Cleveland, Ohio are charged with fleeing and attempting to elude officers along with other traffic-related charges after the two were reportedly involved in a hit and run incident on I-80 West. Both men were riding sports bikes described as a green Kawasaki Ninja and a red Honda CBR.

The two led troopers on a high-speed chase after they were located on SR970 traveling south toward US322. The pursuit reportedly occurred through heavy traffic and exceeded speeds of 100 M.P.H. State police eventually discontinued the pursuit as the two continued to weave through traffic at high speeds.

Both men were later relocated at Abbott Hollow Road near Parker Dam State Park where they again attempted to flee but surrendered soon after.

Tauvghn McPherson and Nicholi McPherson are both being held at the Clearfield County Prison on $10,000 bail each. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 20.