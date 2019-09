ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — New additions to the Park Hills Plaza in Altoona are finally starting to open for business.

Last year, the owner of the plaza announced plans to demolish the old Park Hills Theater.

The stores replacing that include Starbucks, Sport Clips, and Sleep Number.

The new Sport Clips opened its doors today, September 24, while the Starbucks two doors down has been up and running since last Friday, September 20.

No word yet on when the Sleep Number Bed Store will be opened