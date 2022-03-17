CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Easter Bunny and Centre Region Parks and Recreation are teaming up this year to fill your yard with colorful, candy-filled Easter eggs.

If you live in the State College Borough or Ferguson, Harris, Patton, and College Townships, you can register online the bunny will hop through on the evenings of April 14 or 15.

“Egg My Yard” Registration Fees:

$35 – 50 eggs hidden in your yard

$50 – 100 eggs hidden in your yard + a personalized Bunny card

$100 – 300 eggs hidden in your yard + a personalized Bunny card + CRPR Swag Bag

You can also donate an “egging” to a family in need to make sure everyone has a basket to fill with colorful treats.

Centre Region Parks and Recreation is working with local resources to identify families who would want to host one of these events for their children, but may not be able to afford the registration fee.

On April 13, 12 through 14-year-olds can take part in the Teen Flashlight Egg Hunt. The glow-in-the-dark hunt starts at 8 p.m. at the Millbrook Marsh Nature Center.

Bring your own flashlight to find candy, plus prizes and giveaways! The event is $5R/$8NR.