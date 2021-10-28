‘Sponsor a Child:’ Local businesses to help reduce child hunger in Cambria County

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Cambria County Backpack Project (CCBP) is launching a new county-wide campaign, inviting local businesses to “Sponsor a Child” in 2021-22, according to a news release.

The CCBP said they typically provide weekend meals to over 500 food-insecure children in Cambria County during the school year, but because childhood hunger spans the entire county, the solution requires all sectors of the communities they serve to come together.

With support from local business and industry leaders across the county, the CCBP will be able to provide nutritious meals to children that can sustain them during weekends when there is limited access to school and community-based meals, they said.

Local businesses can feed one child for an entire school year for $200.

Danchanko Inc. is the campaign’s first business partner. The CCBP reported that the business pledged to sponsor weekend meals for six children this school year.

When sponsoring a child, the business’s name will be printed on a paper backpack cutout for every child they sponsor and displayed for the community to see – one on a display window in Downtown Johnstown at the Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce and one at Kens Bilo in Patton. Businesses will also receive a shoutout on the CCBP’s social media pages as well as quarterly newsletter.

“We look forward to partnering with local businesses to reduce childhood hunger one backpack at a time,” the CCBP said.

For more information, head to their website.