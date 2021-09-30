Spirit of Christmas parade returns for 2021

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Greater Altoona Economic Development Corporation announced the return of the Spirit of Christmas parade for 2021.

The parade was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, it will take place on Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. along Green Avenue.

Guests can check out fireworks, a tree lighting, activities for kids in the plaza and a visit from Santa.



More information on the event will be released in the near future.