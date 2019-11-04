‘Spirit of Christmas’ drive focuses on celebrating the season of giving early

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Although Christmas is still a good ways away, folks at the Blair County Convention Center are celebrating the season of giving early this year.

They may not be looking for “figgy pudding,” but you can bring all of your “good cheer” while donating to the Spirit of Christmas Drive. St. Vincent de Paul Soup Kitchen in Altoona is in need of canned goods, new winter clothing, and toys to help people in the community have a merry Christmas.

“There’s always people that need help, and, as part of the community, we want to be good community stewards and do our part with helping the less fortunate,” Rocco Alianiello, Executive Director and COO of the Blair County Convention Center, said.

The drive goes from Monday, November 4th to Friday, December 13th. You can drop off your donations between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the convention center.

“We’ve decided to utilize the lounge area for giving back to needy families, worthy causing, and people that need help through the year,” Alianiello said.

On December 11th, the convention center is hosting an open house from noon to 7 p.m., where folks can enjoy the Christmas decorations, grab a bite to eat, and bring their donations before they’re delivered to the soup kitchen on the 13th.

“Christmas becomes the spirit of giving and we see that there’s just such a need,” Alianiello said.