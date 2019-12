ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Altoona’s Spirit of Christmas parade is today, December 5 starting at 6:00 p.m.

Officials state that the parade will begin at Green Avenue and 9th Street and end at 11th Avenue and 16th Street where there will ben be a fireworks display.

City officials do remind everyone that the 13th Street crossover elevators are out of service and will NOT be open for use.

They also advise all drivers to use alternate routes while the parade is ongoing as roads will be blocked off.