Spike in drug, DUI arrests seen during pandemic

LOGAN TOWNSHIP, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Since the Coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S., communities around the country have seen an uptick in drug-related arrests and deaths. Blair county is one of them.

“Unfortunately Blair County has a lot of people that are suffering some substance abuse,” Logan Township Police Chief David Reese said.

His officers are seeing an increase in drug and DUI arrests over the past few months, adding there are some people who go about their day while under the influence of an illegal substance.

“The other day, the officers made a DUI arrest at like 2:30 in the afternoon, and the gentleman was almost 2 and a half times the legal limit,” he said.

Reese said an area where officers frequently get calls is Greenwood, where at least two people were found passed out in their cars from drugs in the past few weeks and a woman was shot on Sunday.

“There are hotels there. There are people that are within walking distance of business establishments, and because of that, there’s a lot of traffic, and we often get calls there,” he said.

And while his officers have a duty to make these drug arrests, Reese said they want these people to get help.

“We’re not just trying to arrest our way out of problems. We know we have to arrest people, but we also want them to get treatment too,” he said.

Blair Drug and Alcohol Partnerships is a resource in the county for anyone struggling with substance abuse. People are available 24/7 to help at 814-381-0921.