Spike in alcohol and drug abuse calls in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The executive director for AMED said there’s been a spike in alcohol and drug abuse calls.

He said they are up around 17% since the pandemic started.

They’re noticing this number in middle-aged people and he said the types of patients and their behavior is escalating with some becoming violent.

According to the executive director, opioids and methamphetamines, are major factors to that jump in calls.

“I think that has a lot to do with the fact that places aren’t open, illicit sales are skyrocketing, and the police have a difficulty with covid and attempting to deal with that situation,” AMED executive director, Gary Watters said.

Watters encourages anyone who is experiencing this or knows someone who is to seek treatment and reach out to get help.