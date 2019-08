ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Wendy’s is returning their famed spicy chicken nuggets Monday, which is earlier than expected.

On Twitter, Wendy’s announced this change. The nuggets were scheduled to come back on August 19th.

Ok! Spicy Chicken Nuggets will now be back in all restaurants THIS MONDAY! Get ready. — Wendy's (@Wendys) August 8, 2019

Back in May, Chance the Rapper got the momentum going on returning the spicy nuggets.

Y’all keep asking, so here’s your chance.

The people in charge say if you guys can get our tweet (this one right here) to 2 Million likes, they will bring SPICY CHICKEN NUGGETS BACK.

Let’s freakin’ do this! https://t.co/qrtvWXjj9V — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 4, 2019

Wendy’s responded by saying that, if Chance’s tweet got 2 million likes, the nuggets would return. Twitter users answered.