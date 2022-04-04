(WTAJ) — Spherion Staffing and Recruiting in DuBois is hosting a toiletry drive throughout the month of April in honor of National Volunteer Month.



The DuBois office will be donating items to CAPSEA, a nonprofit that helps victims of abuse and violence in Elk and Cameron Counties until April 30.

Donations can be brought to the offices during regular business hours (Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. The DuBois office is located at 1215 E DuBois Ave, DuBois, Pa.

Donation drives are also being held at Spherion’s other offices in Altoona, Johnstown, New Kensington, Canonsburg, State College, Connellsville, Williamsport, Bedford, Erie, York, and Greensburg.

The Altoona office (3515 6th Ave, Altoona, Pa.) is donating to Family Services and Saint Vincent de Paul. The toiletries that are needed are listed below.

Family Services

Shampoo

Conditioner

Laundry detergent

Body wash/shower gel

Bar soap

Toothpaste

Toothbrushes

Toilet paper

Paper towels

Saint Vincent de Paul