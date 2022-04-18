HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has temporarily placed restrictions on interstates in the Laurel Highlands Region. Route 22 and Old Route 22 have reported closures as a Spring snowstorm blankets the area.

Speed limits have been reduced to 45 mph on Interstate 99 in Bedford and Blair Counties and Interstate 70 in Bedford and Fulton Counties. Commercial vehicles are also restricted to travel on right-hand lanes. Additionally, PennDOT said both Route 22 Old Route 22 are shut down between Route 764 interchange and Cresson Summit.

PennDOT is urging drivers to avoid unnecessary traveling on the interstates during this time and to allow enough space when driving near any plow trucks. Crews are reportedly keeping roadways passable but not completely free of snow and ice. The department will continue to treat these roadways until the storm ends.

More information about winter driving tips can be found on PennDOT’s website.