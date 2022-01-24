Speed limit reduced on I-99 in Bedford, Blair counties

(WTAJ) — The speed limit on Interstate 99 in Bedford and Blair counties has been reduced to 45 mph due to snow, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

Commercial vehicles are also restricted to the right lane only. Drivers are urged to avoid unnecessary travel.

“Although PennDOT crews have been treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow,” PennDOT said in an announcement. “PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.”

You can stay up to date on road conditions by visiting 511PA.