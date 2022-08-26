CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) placed a radar-controlled speed display board on Route 322 in Union Township on Friday, Aug. 26.

It will remind drivers to obey the posted speed limit and aid in curbing speeding, a common type of aggressive driving behavior.

The board faces eastbound traffic between Sunset Lake Road and the intersection of Route 322 and Shaffer Road. The board utilizes radar to determine the speeds of oncoming traffic and posts them to the lighted section of the sign.

The speed limit on this section of Route 75 is 35 miles per hour. The board will remain in this location for approximately four weeks.

Speeding and other aggressive driving behaviors are among the leading causes of Pennsylvania crashes and fatalities. Other aggressive driving behaviors include running stop signs or red lights, passing illegally and tailgating.

PennDOT listed aggressive driving behaviors as a factor in 50 percent of crashes in Clearfield County in 2021.

Learn more about aggressive driving at PennDOT’s highway safety website.