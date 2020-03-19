Special senior shopping hours in Central Pennsylvania

People across the country are being told to keep a distance from each other to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Americans can still go grocery shopping, but busy stores present a problem for seniors and others at high risk.

Now some businesses are offering a solution for seniors with hours specifically designed for them to shop before the masses walk through the doors.

Companies are generally not asking for I.D. or giving an age requirement, but they do ask for the communities to be mindful of those that are at the most risk. We are all in this together.

BIG LOTS – Stores are reserving the first hour of each day for seniors. They can shop every day from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

DOLLAR GENERAL – Is reserving its first hour for seniors, daily. They can go in to do their shopping from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. before the general population.

GIANT/MARTIN’S – GIANT, MARTIN’S and GIANT Heirloom Market stores will open from 6 a.m. – 7 a.m. daily in order to service only customers who are age 60 and older.

TARGET – Target has dedicated the first hour they’re open, every Wednesday, for seniors to shop and avoid the crowds. Seniors can shop from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

WALMART – Every Tuesday through April 28 customers 60 and older can shop at Walmart an hour before the stores open, from 6 a.m to 7 a.m.

Several other outlets are also adjusting hours for the elderly. WTAJ is reaching out to various stores in our viewing area and will update this list should any confirm morning hours for seniors.