Special PA beer brewed to help Veterans

JOHNSTOWN, Pa – (WTAJ) Sales of a special brew this Memorial day will go to help Vets right here in PA.

Jeremy Shearer co-owner Stonebridge Brewing Co. who is also a Marine says, “Pennsylvania generally fluctuates between first and third in the nation for the number of breweries.”

Because of that “Breweries in PA” a social media marketing group grouped up three years ago and put together a collaboration beer that local breweries could release on Memorial Day, but to be a part of this special group there’s just one catch.

Shearer said, “All of the breweries involved either were owned by veterans or the head brewer was a veteran.”

They did this for the first time in 2019 and that limited-edition brew was called “hurry up and wait.” and last year because it because of covid they had to postpone the event

Shearer said, “So this year we were finally able to get back together there are 20 breweries involved producing a wonderful IPA that we can plan to release on memorial day weekend this year.”

This week 20 veteran-owned breweries across Pennsylvania got together to produce this 2021 special brew — with the proceeds going right back to Pennsylvania veterans.

Shearer said, “Each brewery kind of has their own option of how much they want to donate we as a group select the organization Pennsylvania Veterans Foundation.//

“Our focus is to donate to programs that help veterans dealing with ptsd, struggling with coming back from combat and converting back into civilian life so that’s really our focus to help our brothers and sisters.”