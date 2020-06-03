Special Olympic Games PA Committee releases plan for virtual summer games

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The virtual games will take place through a series of virtual events on Facebook, YouTube, Zoom and their website June 12th through the 14th.

Athletes have the opportunity to compete in golf, swimming, softball tennis basketball and more from the comfort of their own homes.

The virtual weekend-long celebration will feature an opening ceremonies, health athletes videos, competition videos and much more.

The event is opened to every registered athlete.

The committee announced in April they would be canceling their in person Summer Games.