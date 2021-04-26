Judge sets hearing on Graham Spanier’s pending jail sentence

FILE – In this June 2, 2017, file photo, former Penn State President Graham Spanier departs after his sentencing hearing in Harrisburg, Pa. Pennsylvania prosecutors want a judge to order former Penn State president Graham Spanier to begin serving a county jail sentence for endangering children by the way he responded to a complaint that Jerry Sandusky had attacked a boy on campus. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Graham Spanier’s lawyers are expected to be in a Pennsylvania courtroom next month as a judge considers whether the former Penn State president should have to report to jail to start serving his sentence related to the Jerry Sandusky child molestation scandal.

A judge in Harrisburg said Monday the May 26 hearing will address a motion by the state attorney general’s office seeking to enforce Spanier’s jail sentence. A message seeking comment was left for Spanier’s legal team.

Spanier was found guilty by a jury of a single misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of children. He was sentenced to a minimum of two months in jail.

