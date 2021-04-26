Judge sets hearing on Graham Spanier’s pending jail sentence

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Graham Spanier’s lawyers are expected to be in a Pennsylvania courtroom next month as a judge considers whether the former Penn State president should have to report to jail to start serving his sentence related to the Jerry Sandusky child molestation scandal.
A judge in Harrisburg said Monday the May 26 hearing will address a motion by the state attorney general’s office seeking to enforce Spanier’s jail sentence. A message seeking comment was left for Spanier’s legal team.
Spanier was found guilty by a jury of a single misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of children. He was sentenced to a minimum of two months in jail.
