Southern Rock Woodstock in Philipsburg benefits homeless veterans

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – For the 4th time, the Southern Rock Woodstock concert is back at the Wagon Wheel Amphitheater in Philipsburg.10 hours of non-stop live music is for a good cause, supporting the “Homeless Warriors Charity,” which one fan of the show said is very important.

“Veterans are so important. They need to be taken care of a lot more than they are taken care of,” Jim Coudriet said.

Buckskin Whiskey performs in front of the crowd at Southern Rock Woodstock on Saturday, July 24.

The event featured seven local, regional, and nationally recognized bands. For one of the groups, from Mechanicsburg, Pa., performing there was special.

“I have a lot of family that’s in the military, a lot of veterans. Not a lot of homeless ones in my family, but I know we all relate to homelessness and veterans and being able to help with that is special to us,” Josh Saussaman said, the lead singer of Buckskin Whiskey.

1,100 tickets sold out in a flash. The event was canceled last year, and the fans were excited to beat the amphitheater once again to see some of their favorite groups in action.

Clark Chambers, the event’s founder who’s 24 years into hosting Southern Woodstock shows ­said it raises around $10,000 per show and is continuing to expand these events to different parts of the country. Continuing on its efforts to help countless veterans who are struggling.

“In the end, we’ll raise some money and we’ll give a big check to the people that need it, and help some veterans to get off the street,” Chambers said.