Southern Huntingdon School District seeking alternatives in Coulter School relocation

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– The Southern Huntingdon County School District is still searching for a new location for the Coulter School.

The Coulter School is now a museum that holds local history and occasionally is a field trip for elementary students. The relocation is due to the school being on the site of the elementary school project.

The elementary school project combines all the current elementary schools into one big site next to the high school, which is where the Coulter School is located. The Superintendent of the Southern Huntingdon County School District, Dwayne Northcraft, said the project is expected to cost over 27 million dollars.

Northcraft said that the idea of having the building demolished is the worst-case scenario. He emphasized that most board members are about preserving the building and keeping its history in the district.

“I feel confident that there’s not any board member that’s anti-local history, anti-local school,” Northcraft said. “There’s not a movement that’s against the building.”

However, the cost of the relocation could cost upwards of $150,000. Tuesday’s board meeting, the board tied a 4-4 vote in seeking an alternate bid for relocation, which would cost $20,000 to $25,000 in preparation cost. Northcraft said the board is looking to save money since the project cost is high.

“I think there are some board members that believe there could be alternatives that are less expensive than spending $20,000 on drawings, alternative bids, prevailing wage,” Northcraft said.

One option the board is looking into is moving the building to the East Broadtop Railroad Foundation in Rockhill, which is located four miles from the high school. This option would be cost-effective, and it also keeps the building within the Southern Huntingdon district.

Northcraft said discussions have been made with EBT railroad since the meeting. But this deal is not a guarantee to occur. EBT Railroad commented that they’re looking forward to seeing where discussions go with the school district.

“They’re open to discussion on the district donating the land for the building, which is adjacent to their property,” Northcraft said. “They do have the means to move. They could actually move it themselves, so maybe they can move it at a lower cost than other individuals.”

The board is planning to have a separate committee of four current board members, who are tasked to focus on the next steps for the school. The committee would conduct meetings to hear the public’s ideas and go from there.

“Other individuals or groups that have an idea, I’m sure the board would entertain that,” Northcraft said. “I don’t think there’s anybody out there that wants to see the Coulter School destroyed. So we’re hopeful that some ideas will come forward.”