Southern Huntingdon School District returning to in-person instruction after two positive COVID cases

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Officials from Southern Huntingdon School District announced they will return to in-person learning Monday, October 19 after two positive COVID-19 cases closed its schools down.

According to their Facebook post, district officials say on October 15th, two individuals in the District tested positive for COVID-19. They say in cooperation with the PA Department of Health, they closed schools, conducted contract tracing, and sanitation efforts were initiated.

In addition, all school-sponsored athletic and extracurricular activities were postponed, but are set to resume on Monday as well.

The two individuals who tested positive will quarantine for 14 days.