HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Plans for a new elementary building in a Huntingdon County school district are now temporarily on hold.

Elementary students in the Southern Huntingdon County School District will be waiting a bit longer for a new building.

“If we would continue, we would be building a building and not have any guarantee that we could hook onto the sewer,” SHCSD Superintendent Dwayne Northcraft said.

The project would have consolidated the current elementary schools into one kindergarten through the fifth-grade building, but a recent civil case ruling in favor of the Orbisonia-Rockhill Joint Municipal Authority caused the school board to place a hold on any bid requests for the project.

“Our engineers received a letter [from the PA DEP] that we did not need additional sewage planning and that was the premise that our engineers and legal team used to continue with the project,” Northcraft said.

The case was filed by the Municipal Authority against the district and Cromwell Township.

According to court documents, ORJMA and the township entered into an agreement in 2016 that doesn’t include any sewer expansions. ORJMA board members Sandra Snyder-Shoop and David Brightbill said they reached out to the township to no avail.

“At this time, it’s a waiting game,” Snyder-Shoop said. “If they would work with us we are very willing to work with some type of a solution.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

While the court ruling instructed the township and the district from adding any new connections to the authority’s sewer system, the elementary project may not be gone for good.

“We will appeal,” Northcraft said. “And then, based upon the outcome of the appeal, we would either abandon the project or we will continue to go through a court proceeding.”