Tractors on display at the ABC Classic Weekend in Bedford County.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Southern Cove Power Reunion is hosting their 32nd annual fall event throughout the weekend in Enterprise.

The free event kicked off Friday morning at 8 a.m. as the kitchen opened. Tractor weight-ins begin at 4 p.m. and the antique pull begins at 5 p.m.

On Saturday, the kitchen will open again at 8 a.m. and chicken dinners will become available at 11 a.m. provided by Royal Rangers.

Farm Stock and open weigh-ins start a 3 p.m. with the farm stock and open pulls starting at 4 p.m. There will also be a pick-up and semi-exhibition pull after the tractor pull.

Then, to close out the event on Sunday, there will be a pancake and sausage breakfast at 8 a.m. followed by a church service at 8:30 a.m. Royal Rangers will again have chicken dinners available at 11 a.m.

A tractor pull parade will get underway starting at 1 p.m. followed by a kid’s pedal tractor pull in the Pavillion at 1:30 p.m.

There will also be a basket raffle throughout the event which will be drawn on Sunday at 4 p.m. followed by a tractor raffle.

There will be tons of vendors at the event but Southern Cove Power Reunion recommends bringing cash, as very few of the vendors will take cards.