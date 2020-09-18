Southern Cove Power Region Show marks 30 years

NEW ENTERPRISE, BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — If you want to get out of the house this weekend, you can check out the Southern Cove Power Reunion Show in New Enterprise.

This year marks 30 years since Club Secretary Melanie Clapper’s father started to show.

The event features tractor games, flea markets, apple cider and apple butter, and, of course, the daily tractor pull.

“We didn’t want to cancel unless we positively had to. There was really nothing going on this year, so we wanted something for the people to do, and this is what it’s all about, the farming community, and it’s people coming out, having a good time,” Clapper said.

All festivities are at the power reunion grounds at 145 Cove Road.

Things will kick off again Saturday morning around 10 a.m. and Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m. with a church service.