ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Free live learning events have been made available with South Hills School of Business and Technology.

The events cover things from building a resume to learning some great ins and outs of Microsoft Excel and Google Sheets.

The online learning events begin today, May 6, and are roughly 30 minutes. For more information and to register for any or all free classes you can click here.

For more information, call 1-888-282-7427