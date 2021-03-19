South Fork residents warned to secure vehicles following overnight thefts

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State troopers are advising South Fork residents to secure their vehicles and report suspicious activity following numerous incidents of theft overnight in South Fork Borough.

Since 1:46 a.m. Friday, members of the Troop A, Ebensburg Patrol Unit have investigated at least four incidents of Theft from a Motor Vehicle in South Fork Borough, all of which occurred along Maple Street.

Various items were reported stolen and state police are continuing to gather information from victims to compile a complete list of stolen property.

Anyone with information concerning these incidents and/or suspicious activity in the South Fork Borough area is asked to call 911 or the Troop A, Ebensburg Station at 814-471-6500.