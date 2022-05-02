(WTAJ) — The South Central Pennsylvania Remake Learning Days Festival is taking place starting May 11, where children of all ages can participate in multiple events geared toward encouraging family-engaged learning.

Remake Learning Days is a “celebration of innovative experiences and opportunities for youth to develop their sense of creativity, perseverance and curiosity,” according to its website.

There are five events to look forward to in our area, which are on the organization’s website and listed below. They are free and for children of all ages.

5/11- Exploring Our 5 Senses: Explore the five senses with hands-on educational and fun activities through five different stations at Carrolltown Public Library. 5/12- Early Childhood STEM and CS Night: Join your student as they work their way through several STEM and computer science challenge stations at Lincoln IU12. 5/14- Pollinator Party: Learn how pollinators helped re-establish woodland wildlife habitats and cultivated a living memorial at Flight 93 National Memorial. 5/21- STEM Rocks: Code robots, engineer new masterpieces, play games and more at this STEM camp in Shawnee State Park. 5/21- PAWS to READ: Read to pets from the Central Pennsylvania Humane Society and create a blanket for an animal in need at the Hollidaysburg Area Public Library

These events mainly focus on exposing students to STEAM (Science, technology, engineering, art, mathematics) pathways at a young age.