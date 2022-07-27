CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has scheduled a one-day construction project for South Atherton Street.

A last-minute schedule change has now moved pipe lining to take place on South Atherton Street (SR 3014) Thursday, July 27. Work is scheduled for one day and there will be a daylight traffic pattern set up, with the potential for a lane restriction.

This work is part of a $6.9 million project to improve more than 24 miles of roadway in Centre and Clinton counties. Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College, PA, is the contractor on this project.

All work is weather and schedule dependent.