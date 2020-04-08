Soup Kitchen switches to drive-thru meal distributions

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Saint Vincent de Paul Soup Kitchen continues to provide hot meals for people in the community, though they’ve changed over to a drive-thru system.

Folks line up in their cars, on bikes, or on foot, and volunteers will bring the food to them.

Sister Paula said it was important to stay open because people rely on them on a daily basis.

“They go to the pantries which are very helpful to them also, but they can go there once a month, but they can come everyday and be assured of a full meal, a full healthy meal plus something for their evenings too,” she said.

This Friday, April 10, is their annual Easter dinner and basket giveaway, starting at 11:30 a.m.

There are 200 colorful baskets filled with toys and treats that families can take for the holiday.