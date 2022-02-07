‘Soup-er Sunday’ brings awareness to substance abuse disorder

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Catholic War Vets “Soup-er Sunday” took place Sunday to benefit “Families United for Change.”

Dozens of local vendors distributed their soups and other hot items at the fundraiser event Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. The goal was to show the community how to reduce the stigma and shame that comes with substance abuse disorder and to provide more hope, love and support with better treatment.

“Aside from changing the misconceptions around substance use and making sure that those with substance use disorders can get the help they deserve but also giving them a second chance if they are in recovery,” 2021 Miss Pennsylvania Meghan Sinisi said.

Families United For Change Foundation’s Marianne Sinisi said that they were very grateful for the support from the community.

“I’m just grateful that everyone has come out to support this and whatever we make I am just really humbled by that.”

This was Families United for Change’s first fundraiser and they hope to use the funds raised for advertisements and also to help pay for different outreach events in the community.

“We’re young, so we’re just raising the funds so we can do little things to bring the community to help others,” Families United for Change Foundation Coordinator Marianne Sinisi said.”

Eventually, they want to be able to grow the foundation so they can do more for the community to show that they are loved and supported.