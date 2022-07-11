The modern acoustic guitar is descended from a long historical line of stringed instruments, including the lute, lyre, gittern and vihuela.

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The festival “SoulStock 2022” is returning to St. Marys for its third year and the public is invited to join.

SoulStock 2022 features uplifting entertainment including live contemporary Christian music, inspiring overcomer stories, food, craft & small business vendors, non-profit organizations, service providers, kids` activities and more. Admission is free to the public.

Folks will have the chance to experience live music on both Friday and Saturday starting at 10 a.m. and going until 9 p.m. On Sunday at 11 a.m. there will be a community service worship at the Downtown Event Park on Depot Street in St. Marys.

The headliner of SoulStock 2022 is national Contemporary Christian Music recording artist, singer and songwriter Ben Fuller. He travels the states, telling stories of how at a very young age he was addicted to alcohol and drugs but God helped to free him. His two recently released two singles, “Who I Am” and “Wide Awake” have also been climbing up the charts.

Besides Ben Fuller, there will be performances by the following artists:

Out of the Dust

Scott Edward Jones (aka “Funky Sunday Party”)

Danelle Cressinger Band

A Day Awaits

On the Mend Music

The Ally J Band

By the Jordan

Kingdom Collective

B-Free Praise Band

Resurrected

Below are also some of the speakers that will be at the festival:

Pastor and Suicide Survivor Travis Habbershon of “The Story Tour” and “Made to Marvel Ministries.”

Pastor Crystal Owens of Victory Church in Morrisdale.

Pastor Chris Welborn of Soul Revival Biker Church in Nashville, TN

More information about the festival can be found online.