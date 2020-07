SOMERSET, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Employees and the county have reached a deal that would prevent a strike by the union.

Maintenance workers, county clerks and dispatchers were unhappy with pay rates and threatened to strike, but a deal was reached late Tuesday night.

The deal will include a 40-cent raise for those workers each April.

The employees are represented by the American Federations of the State, County and Municipal Employees.