Somerset woman out 5 Grand after vehicle break-in, police investigate

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset woman is out more than $5,000 after her truck was broken into and her purse was stolen.
Sometime overnight between Jan. 4 and Jan 5. an unknown actor(s) broke the back window out of the woman’s Ford F-150 on Mostoller Road in Somerset. The suspect then removed the woman’s purse which reportedly had $4,000 in it as well as a coin valued at $1,500.
Anyone with any information is asked to call State Police out of Somerset at 814-445-4104.
Residents are urged to not leave valuables in their vehicles, even if they’re locked.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.