Somerset woman out 5 Grand after vehicle break-in, police investigate

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset woman is out more than $5,000 after her truck was broken into and her purse was stolen.

Sometime overnight between Jan. 4 and Jan 5. an unknown actor(s) broke the back window out of the woman’s Ford F-150 on Mostoller Road in Somerset. The suspect then removed the woman’s purse which reportedly had $4,000 in it as well as a coin valued at $1,500.

Anyone with any information is asked to call State Police out of Somerset at 814-445-4104.

Residents are urged to not leave valuables in their vehicles, even if they’re locked.