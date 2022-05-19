SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A car cruise is being held this weekend to help raise money for an area fire department.

The Somerset Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary will be holding the cruise at Memorial Highway Chevrolet on Saturday, May 21 at 2006 North Center Avenue in Somerset next to Walmart. The auxiliary says they expect around 100 classic and show cars at the event and will also have a firetruck and ladder truck on display. Dash plaques will be given by the dealership to the first 100 cars to register for the show.

The cruise will also have basket raffles, chances and 50/50 drawings. Food and drinks will be available as well as music from DJ John Dennis. All the money raised during the cruise will go to the fire department to help with purchasing equipment and general operations.

The car cruise will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.