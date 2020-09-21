Somerset V.F.W. Post makes donations to county fire departments

SOMERSET, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Somerset V.F.W. Post 554 donated more than $20,000 to help local fire departments.

Each of the county’s 27 fire departments got $1,000 to help support fundraising because of canceled events and raffles.

The post donates to these departments each year, but V.F.W. Commander, Terry Menear, says donating this year was especially important.

“With the COVID-19, they can’t do any fundraising. Their hands are completely tied,” said Menear.

“Any amount is good I mean it’s going to go straight to operational costs and try to alleviate some of the burdens of not being able to fundraise,” said Windber Deputy Fire Chief, Anson Bloom.

To donate to V.F.W. Post 554, you can give them a call at 814-445-6879.