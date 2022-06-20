SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A New York woman claiming to be an officer of the Supreme Court put the lives of first responders at risk on Friday during an aggressive chase.

On June 17 around 4:18 a.m., state police in Somerset were told that 64-year-old Mona F. Herman, of Poughkeepsie, was slumped over the wheel of her 2021 black Ford Ecosport on Glades Pike near Stutzman Town Road in Somerset Township, according to charges filed. Before troopers could arrive, Somerset EMS told them she woke up, started driving eastbound on Glades Pike, and turned off her headlights.

64-year-old Mona Herman (via Somerset County Prison)

State police said they attempted to pull Herman over, though she kept driving for approximately two miles, weaving her way around several other vehicles.

Herman was stopped when police managed to position a patrol vehicle in front of her, which caused a traffic stop in both directions. As a trooper started walking toward Herman’s stopped vehicle, she allegedly accelerated toward him. Had he not quickly moved out of the way, she would have struck him, according to the affidavit.

The pursuit continued until a trooper performed a PIT maneuver, causing Herman to spin off the road.

It’s noted that officers commanded Herman to get out of her vehicle or they would break the window. She attempted once more to drive away, but she got stuck on a rock, according to court documents. Police said had she not gotten stuck, she would’ve driven right into an ambulance.

Police reported they broke Herman’s window and had to tase her several times to remove her from the vehicle and arrest her. They also noted she was erratic and under the influence of a controlled substance, though she refused chemical testing at UPMC Somerset.

A small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia was found in her Ecosport, police noted.

While at the state police Somerset barracks, Herman told them she did not stop for police because she is “an officer of the Supreme Court and does not need to,” according to the affidavit.

Herman was hit with a slew of felony, misdemeanor and summary charges. Some of which include aggravated assault, fleeing or attempting to elude officers, flight to avoid apprehension, DUI and recklessly endangering another person.

She was lodged in the Somerset County Prison after failing to post her $50,000 cash bail. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 28.