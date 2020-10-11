Somerset Sheriff’s Office in search of four suspects with warrants for arrest

SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Somerset County Department of Emergency services are searching for four suspects with warrants out for their arrests.

Police are searching for 26 year old Amanda Sue Bergamasco of Somerset and 19 year old Evan M. Waltos of Windber, who are wanted on DUI charges; 19 year-old Xavier Todd Kenyon of Boswell who is wanted for an institutional vandalism charge; and 43 year-old Julie A. Sarver from Boswell who is wanted on drug charges.

You can find their pictures below in the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services Facebook post.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s warrant tip line at 814-445-1413.